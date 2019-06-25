CFPUA releases 2018 water quality report

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -GenX has stayed below health standards in 2018, according to a report revealed Monday from CFPUA.
The average amount of GenX at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant was 15.3 parts per trillion. The Sweeney plant services the City of Wilmington, Ogden, Kings Grant, Flemington, River Lights, Wrightsboro, Independence and Monkey Junction.
The lowest measurement of GenX recorded in 2018 came in just under 3 parts per trillion, and the highest level was 42 parts per trillion.
The Department of Health and Human Services set the health goal for GenX at 140 parts per trillion.
PFAS levels also stayed well below the health goal for the entire year, according to the report.
Neither Genx nor PFAS numbers were listed for the Richardson or Monterey Heights plants.
You can read the entire report on CFPUA’s website here.
