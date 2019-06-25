CFCC collaborating with award winning actor on new musical

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center announced they are working with actor BD Wong on a new Broadway musical Tuesday.
The project doesn’t have a name yet, but the musical is also being developed with Tony Award winning composer Wayne Barker.
BD Wong’s work earned him a Tony Award for his Broadway-debut role in M. Butterfly. He has appeared in nearly 30 films, including Jurassic Park, and numerous hit television shows, including Law & Order: SVU, NCIS: New Orleans, Madame Secretary, and Mr. Robot, for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award. Wayne Barker is the composer of the Tony-Award winning play Peter and the Star Catcher.
“It is an incredible opportunity for the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, and for the whole Cape Fear region to be involved in the development of a new Broadway musical; we are looking forward to this kind of creative collaboration, and seeing our students and community work with such esteemed talent,” Wilson’s artistic director Shane Fernando said in a press release.
Opera House Theatre Company, a community partner on the project, has announced auditions for the project. There are roles for adults (age 25+) and teens (ages 14-24) in the production. Auditions are scheduled for Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13, and all auditions are by appointment only.
For further information, visit http://bit.ly/BarkerBDMusical.
