‘Carolina Brotherhood’ riding in memory of fallen Wilmington firefighter, Department to dedicate memorial to him

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department will unveil a bronzed fire helmet and boots Tuesday evening in honor of Captain Eric Lacewell.
Lacewell fell while on duty in 2011 and was paralyzed from the shoulders down. He died from complications from those injuries in 2014.
Lacewell’s family will be presented with a flag and a badge from the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation. The ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Empie Park Fire Station Number Two off of Park Avenue.
The ceremony coincides with the arrival of the Carolina Brotherhood bikers to Wilmington. The group of 60 bikers and volunteers from North and South Carolina ride in memory of those who lost their lives in the line of duty and who were from the Carolinas. They provide emotional and financial support for the families as well. Wilmington Deputy Fire Chief J.S. Mason is one of the bikers.
Lacewell is one of the 17 fire, law and EMS members who died in the line of duty the Carolina Brotherhood is riding in memory of this year.
The bikers left from Windsor, N.C., stopped in Goldsboro, N.C., and are expected to arrive at Station Number Two around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The team members, who are all first responders, will leave Wilmington Wednesday morning. They’ll travel through South Carolina and end up back in North Carolina Saturday. At the end of the trip, they’ll have completed 600 miles in six days.
