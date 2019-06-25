1 arrested, 1 sought after Bladen Co. chase ends in neighboring Robeson County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person was arrested and another sought after a high speed chase that started in Bladen County ended in neighboring Robeson County.
According the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, a caller alerted 911 about suspicious activity at a home in the 8300 block of N.C. 41 West near Bladenboro. The caller told dispatchers that the neighbor was out of town.
“When my deputy went to check out the area, he saw a vehicle near the residence and when he went to investigate, the car took off driving very erratically and at a high speed," said Sheriff James A. McVicker.
McVicker said the chase went down several side roads in Bladen County before the suspects turned back onto N.C. 41 and headed into Robeson County.
The suspects attempted to cut through the parking lot of a convenience store near Littlefield Middle School when they struck two other vehicles and a deputy’s patrol car. Both men jumped out the heavily-damaged car and fled from the scene.
Michael K. Chavis, 33, of Fairmont, was arrested a short distance away and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of a firearm, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of possession of stolen goods. His bond was set at $235,000.
The second suspect, James Robert Lewis, 37, of Fairmont, is still at large and is facing the same charges as Chavis.
The deputy injured in the crash was taken to Bladen County Hospital and later released.
If you know of Lewis’ whereabouts, please contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.