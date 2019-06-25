Airlie Gardens announces new exhibit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Airlie Gardens has released new details on its seventh- annual exhibit, titled “HeART of the Gardens."
The exhibit will run from July 1 to October 31, 2019.
According to the press release, artists were selected to decorate 13 large fiberglass hearts that will be placed throughout the grounds for guests to enjoy.
Visitors who find all 13 hearts are entitled to win prize.
"We think that this outdoor exhibit will appeal to everyone,” said New Hanover County Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth. “Our artists have done a great job expressing what Airlie means to them through the hearts, and now our guests will be able to enjoy the public art they have created and even create a fun game out of finding each one.”
The exhibit is included in general garden admission and free for Airlie members.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.