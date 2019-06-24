Whiteville man accused of trying to force ex-girlfriend into car at gunpoint

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man is accused of trying to force his ex-girlfriend into a car by gunpoint early Sunday morning.
According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to RL McCoy Drive at approximately 3 a.m. in reference to a disturbance involving weapons.
A woman told deputies that her ex-boyfriend, Claudis Faulk, forced his way into her residence while armed with a firearm.
Faulk allegedly forced her out of the home at gunpoint and struck her multiple times with a closed fist and the firearm.
While Faulk was attempting to force the victim into his vehicle, her roommate intervened and held Faulk at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.
Tatum said Faulk had gotten rid of his firearm but it was found where a witness said Faulk had discarded it.
Faulk has been charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.
He was booked on a $102,500.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.