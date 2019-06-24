TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure planned on Front Street due to crane work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of North Front Street will be closed to traffic Monday, June 24, and Tuesday, June 25.
The southbound lane in the 000 block of North Front Street between Market and Princess streets will be closed from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Work will be suspended between 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. to accommodate lunch traffic.
City officials say the lane closure is due to a crane being staged “to lift corrugated metal siding to the rooftop theater at the Masonic Building, 21 North Front Street.”
