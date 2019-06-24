Siren set for Brunswick Nuclear Plant set for July 10

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Officials will test the outdoor siren system around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant on Wednesday, July 10.
The test will run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 38 sirens within 10 miles of the plant will sound for five to 30 seconds each.
Emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties are cooperating on the test.
“Because this is a test, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages.” Duke Energy Progress said in a release. “If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.”
