Plans submitted for car wash at site of College Diner

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new car wash could soon be coming to South College Road.
Developer MPV Properties has submitted plans for a AAA Car Wash at 911 South College Road.
College Diner currently sits on the site located at the intersection with Wilshire Blvd.
According to the plans submitted to the City of Wilmington planning department, the current building on the site would be demolished.
The city’s Technical Review Committee will consider the plans during its July 11 meeting.
