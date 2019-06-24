Next United Way U.S. President is Wilmington native, NHHS grad

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Suzanne McCormick, a 1985 graduate of New Hanover High School, has been named as U.S. President for United Way Worldwide. She will assume her new duties at the end of July.
“To be a United Way, you have to agree to certain membership criteria,” McCormick said. “That includes how you use the United Way brand to what kind of financial oversight you put in place, how you approach diversity, equity and inclusion. My job is to make sure that those local United Ways meet those membership certifications. Really my job is to partner and help support them to be the best local United Way they can be.”
The Wilmington native has spent the past five years as President/CEO of United Way Suncoast in Tampa, Florida. Prior to that, McCormick served as the President/CEO of the United Way of Greater Portland in Maine for more than four-and-a-half years. In her new job, she will work with more than 1,100 United Way organizations across the country.
“One of the keys to our success is how we work together,” she says about the network of agencies. “My job is to help support United Ways of all sizes in serving their communities, particularly thinking about ways we can work smarter together and we can do more in our communities.”
McCormick, her husband and two children are busy preparing for her new job. She still has family in the Wilmington area, including her Mom, brother and sister.
“I am constantly jealous of my family being together there all the time,” she says with a smile. “I’m hoping to make more trips!”
