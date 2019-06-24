Military Cutoff extension project closes Torchwood Blvd for several weeks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The DOT confirms Torchwood Boulevard will be closed for two months as crews continue work on the Military Cutoff extension project.
The work will begin on Monday, June 24, Lauren Haviland with the DOT says. Workers will install drainage lines and reroute CFPUA utility lines to build a reinforced concrete box culvert.
Torchwood Blvd. will be closed from Needle Fish to Bow Hunter for two months.
A temporary detour has been constructed across the project connecting Brittany Lakes Drive to Lendire Road. Drivers heading southwest on Torchwood Blvd. will follow the signs posted, using White Road to Brittany Lakes to Lendire Road to Beacon Drive. Drivers heading northeast on Torchwood Blvd. will follow the signed detour to Beacon Drive to Lendire to Brittany Lakes.
The Military Cutoff Road Extension Project including the effort to construct a US 17 Hampstead Bypass began in 2017 and is estimated to cost $184.6 million.
