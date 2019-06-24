’I was shocked’: Columbus County employees respond to allegations manager sexually harassed their coworker

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After an employee at the Columbus County Board of Elections accused County Manager Michael Stephens of sexually harassing her, others who work for the county say they were shocked.
“I thought it was a rumor, until I saw it on the news, in the paper,” animal control director Loretta Shipman said. “I really thought it was like a joke.”
Shipman, who has been a county employee for nine years, said she has never seen or heard of Stephens acting improperly in the workplace or otherwise.
In a detailed, four-page timeline written by board of elections employee Portia Bowen — which was distributed to the Columbus County Board of Elections and County Commission with a cover letter written by CCBOE director Carla Strickland — Stephens is accused of offering Bowen, through a third party, a raise in exchange for sexual favors.
Bowen told WECT she stands by her letter and its allegations. Stephens directed reporters to the county attorney, but said he would defend himself staunchly.
On Monday, WECT talked with Shipman after she reached out to the newsroom, and also talked with transportation director Joy Jacobs. Both department heads say the allegations against Stephens came out of nowhere.
“I think it’s somebody trying to pull a scam," Jacobs said over the phone. “I don’t feel like it was true.”
Shipman said she thinks the allegations could stem from recent controversial events weighing on county employees.
“It’s really embarrassing for the county, the county employees, etc.,” Shipman said.
Attempts to contact those who have spoken on behalf of Bowen were not returned at publication time.
County policy requires an investigation in situations like this, and the UNC School of Government confirmed that it recommended an attorney that Columbus County could use for an independent investigation of these allegations. It is not clear if that investigation has started yet.
Columbus County Attorney Amanda Prince told WECT Mike Stephens is still serving in his position as County Manager. He has worked for the county since 2009, and was originally hired as the county attorney.
