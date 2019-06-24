GRAPHIC: Murder suspect in Nebraska cuts his throat during trial

WILBER, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A murder trial in Nebraska took an unexpected turn on Monday when a defendant had an outburst in the middle of the courtroom and cut his throat.
Aubrey Trail was on trial for the murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.
According to a KOLN reporter at the courthouse, Trail shouted, “Bailey is innocent and I curse you all.”
Bailey Boswell is Trail’s co-defendant in the case.
Trail went unconscious and it was a very bloody scene. The judge immediately made members of the media turn off recording devices and everyone was dismissed.
A first aid kit was grabbed, and a stretcher went into the courtroom, according to a KOLN reporter on the scene.
An ambulance came and took Trail to the hospital.
It is unclear what Trail used to cut himself.
On Monday afternoon, Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson asked the jury to disregard the outburst and not consider it in deliberations.
“It’s asking a lot of you, but disregard anything you hear or see,” Johnson said. “Don’t listen to or engage with anybody talking about the case.”
The judge said they would not take any more evidence for the day and will reconvene Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Judge Johnson said Trail did not appear in court Monday afternoon “at my instruction.”
Trail will be in handcuffs for the remainder of his trial.
The remains of Sydney Loofe were found in garbage bags in rural Clay County, Nebraska, in December 2017. Loofe, who lived in Lincoln, Nebraska, had been missing for 19 days.
She went missing after going on a Tinder date in Wilber, Nebraska, with Bailey Boswell.
Trail told a KOLN reporter in February 2018 that he killed Loofe.
Trail and Boswell were charged with murder in June 2018. Boswell’s trial is scheduled to begin in October.
