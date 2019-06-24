First Alert Forecast: temps to turn up to start new work week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. The final seven days of June look to feature quiet tropical weather in the Atlantic Basin and, here at home in the Cape Fear Region, seasonably hot days with low to medium storm chances. Start your week off right with these Monday local forecast details...
High temperatures: mainly upper 80s and lower 90s, higher than Sunday’s lower and middle 80s.
Winds: variable 0 to 5 mph early, becoming southerly at mainly 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Rain and thunderstorm chances: near 0% early then a modest 10 to 20% for the afternoon.
Sunrise and sunset times: 6:00 a.m. and 8:26 p.m. - then another 6:00 a.m. for Tuesday.
