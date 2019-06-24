First Alert Forecast: temps. set to rise in the days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. The final days of June look to feature quiet tropical weather in the Atlantic Basin and, here at home in the Cape Fear Region, seasonably hot days with low to medium storm chances. Start your week off right with these Monday local forecast details...
High temperatures: mainly upper 80s and lower 90s, higher than Sunday’s lower and middle 80s.
Winds: variable 0 to 5 mph early, becoming southerly at mainly 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Rain and thunderstorm chances: near 0% early then a modest 10 to 20% for the afternoon.
Sunrise and sunset times: 6:00 a.m. and 8:26 p.m. - then another 6:00 a.m. for Tuesday.
Expect hotter weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day will will feature lots of sun and highs in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values near 100. Rain chances will be slim. Later in the week into the weekend we’ll see more typical highs near 90s and a 20-30% chance of pop up showers and storms.
