Columbus County shelter able to relocate animals, still faces space constraints

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Animal Shelter is still at almost full capacity, despite a positive weekend relocating animals either to new homes, or local rescues.
“When we did the segment last week, it brought a lot of people out, brought a lot of rescues calling in, wanting to be able to help," she said, but added: "The sad part about it is once we’re full, we’ve already taken names of people that have dogs on the waiting list. So once they leave, we have to call back and fill back up again.”
Over the weekend, one dog and one cat found new forever homes with adopters from Wilmington and out of town individuals, and Columbus County was able to move an additional seven cats and 18 dogs, plus nine puppies and a few kittens to various rescues around the Cape Fear region.
The Columbus County facility recently started implementing new state guidelines that call for at least 15 kennels to be kept empty in case of emergencies.
That leaves just 30 kennels for regular use, Shipman said, and even after a promising weekend, new intakes from the waiting list have the shelter back up to 32 in use.
Shipman said the best thing people who need to re-home an animal can do is find a family member or friend that can foster or take the pet, because, despite the efforts, the shelter still does not have enough room.
“We’re trying to get them in and get them out,” she said. “We don’t want to have to euthanize anything, because we are the lowest animal shelter in North Carolina with the euthanasia rate, and I’m thankful for that.”
Shipman asked for continued patience from the community, and encouraged those who want to get involved to consider volunteering.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.