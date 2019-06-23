Wilmington yoga studio raises money for girls in India

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Yoga Center has raised money for Home of Hope Orphanage since 20017, and this year was no different. The orphanage benefits girls in India.
On the weekend of their Yoga Fest, they offer free yoga to the public in an effort to raise donations for their cause. As of midday Sunday, they were at $750 in their Kunga Fund, with donations coming every hour.
“It’s great to see this effervescent or synergistic relationship between what we do day-to-day here on our mats and in our classes and ultimately really strengthening our community and awareness for the larger purpose that is behind our Kunga Yoga," said manager Jessica Bichler.
Each year members from the yoga center are able to travel to India and meet the girls they’re working to help. Bichler said she expected to see sad faces when she first went, but it was quite the opposite. The girls were filled with joy and happiness, and that lifted her spirits.
Bichler says she loves the idea of being able to help a cause bigger than herself while doing something she loves.
“It can be really easy sometimes to sort of isolate ourselves and get so focused on our own struggles and challenges and interests, but ultimately when we recognize that everybody benefits when we reach out beyond ourselves and try to build stronger connections,” said Bichler.
Next year’s Yoga Fest will be January 3-5, 2020.
