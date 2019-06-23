Volleyball for a cause: Community raises money for stroke awareness

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ranse Jones died nine years ago from a stroke playing the sport he loved, volleyball. Jones was a firefighter and a UNC-Wilmington graduate who put his life on the line for others.
Jones suffered a stroke during a match, powered through it, and continued to play the next week. In a tournament in Panama City, Jones felt sick and was taken to the hospital to be treated for an aneurysm and died.
This weekend, his mom, Sherry Marthinuess, along with New Hanover Regional Medical Center and UNCW hosted a volleyball tournament at Capt’n Bill’s Backyard Grill. Marthinuess said shes knows her son would approve of her turning his death into a good cause.
“When I sort of start flagging and lagging behind, he says come on mom, we can do this, and I know he’s just part of this very much. I feel it and I think a lot of others do too,” Marthinuess said.
This is the 7th time the fundraiser and awareness event has taken place at Capt’n Bill’s Backyard Grill.
Over $9,000 was donated to the cause.
