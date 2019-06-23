Senior Center celebrates fortieth anniversary

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Senior Center celebrated four decades as a staple in the community Saturday.
“It was the one place in town that we could gather that had a room big enough and a facility big enough to meet," Helen Cashwell, a member of the center, said.
“It became such a part of what I am and what this community is that I probably take it for granted like a bunch of other people do, but I know its here and its available,” Cashwell said.
The nonprofit that hosts events for seniors Brunswick County and opened in 1979.
Cashwell, a former mayor of Oak Island, helped the Center buy the building it currently resides in.
Many thought it was overpriced at the time at $300,000, but Cashwell believes the contribution it has made to the town has been well worth it.
House Rep. Frank Iler (R-District 17) has ties to the Oak Island Senior Center as well.
“My late wife loved the gift shop. She’d buy gifts for the grand children, then take them back. And in ’99, 20 years ago, we moved to Oak Island and came here quite a bit," he said.
Iler joined the Center Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.