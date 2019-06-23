NC lottery drawing produces more than 2,000 winners

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - More than 2,000 people across the Carolinas have won the highest amount of money ever won in a single drawing of the game.
According to the NC Lottery, 2,014 people matched all four winning numbers in the Carolina Pick 4 game. The total expected to be handed out is $7.8 million.
The game’s top prize of $5,000 will go to players who hold one of the 1,002 winning $1 tickets purchased for the drawing. A $2,500 prize will go to players who hold one of the 1,012 winning 50 cent tickets.
Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.
The lottery’s regional officers are below:
- 2728 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, N.C. 27604
- 16-G Regent Park Blvd., Asheville, N.C., 28806
- 5029-A West W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, N.C. 28269
- 20A Oak Branch Drive, Greensboro, N.C. 27407
- 2790 Dickinson Ave., Suite A, Greenville, N.C. 27834
- 123 North Cardinal Extension Drive, Suite 140, Wilmington, N.C. 28405.
