Healthcare providers statewide meet to plan for future disasters

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Healthcare providers from across the state met with Governor Roy Cooper Saturday to discuss how to improve patient treatment during a natural disaster.
The goal of the conference in downtown Wilmington was to establish disaster preparedness guidelines, protocols and a proactive radiation oncology network. Doctors also said they want to establish a safety net to minimize or eliminate the interruption of radiation treatment during future natural disasters.
“We need to harden our assets so when a storm comes, we’re able to get back up and running as soon as possible," radiation oncologist Dr. Michael Papagikos said.
“We need to be able to flip a switch and get those patients care transferred to other centers that haven’t been impacted by this natural disaster. And we need to do that in a very quick, very efficient manner, very quickly for a large number of patients,” he said.
In times of disasters, transporting patients and their health records between hospitals can be difficult and hasn’t always been the easiest process, specifically during Hurricane Florence those at the conference said. New Hanover Regional Medical Center doctors said the difference between consistent radiation treatment and the lack of can be the difference between life and death.
Currently hospitals, clinics and treatment centers have their own individual databases where all patients’ records are backed up and stored. To make this information easier to share with hospitals throughout the state, Dr. Papagikos suggested a central database that all hospitals can access.
“One of the ideas we’re kicking around is creating a central repository where all centers can back their data up to a common cloud, which could make it sort of easy to flip that switch and share that data with another provider in a time of emergency," he said.
The conference is the beginning of many talks and ideas to further prepare for disasters and how to deal with them.
