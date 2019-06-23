First Alert Forecast: sunshine and warmer temps to start the workweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Hopefully you enjoyed your first weekend of summer! Maybe not the best beach day today, but hopefully you found some fun indoors activities to escape the showers! Isolated showers and storms will continue through the evening hours. Skies begin to clear up overnight heading into your Monday!
The week ahead will feature summery sunshine, seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s lower 90s and rain and storm chances at 20 percent. This would cover a pop-up storm int he heat of the afternoon. Rain chances look to trend a bit higher by week’s end with rain odds at 30% Thursday through Saturday.
