First Alert Forecast: Storms possible Sunday, Hot Temps for the week ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Hopefully you got a chance to do something outside between Saturday morning and evening’s showers and storms. Unsettled weather will continue again for your Sunday with shower and storms expected to develop in the afternoon. Temperatures will be noticeable cooler, with highs ranging only in the low to middle 80s amid Easterly breezes.
The week ahead will feature summery sunshine, seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s lower 90s and rain and storm chances at 20 percent. This would cover a pop-up storm int he heat of the afternoon. Rain chances look to trend a bit higher by week’s end with rain odds at 30% Thursday through Saturday,
Catch your full, summery forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here.
