Fire destroys home of Whiteville police officer

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) -The City of Whiteville is looking for donations to help one of their own after a fire destroyed a police officer’s home Saturday night.
Fire officials say they responded to the call about a structure fire on Clay Street around 9 p.m. The couple was home at the time of the fire and called 911.
When fire crews arrived, they were met with heavy fire.
Though the lieutenant and his wife were able to safely get out of the house, the city says they lost everything they had. Another unit adjacent in the duplex also suffered smoke damage.
Lt. Andre Jackson of the Whiteville Police Department has served the people of Whiteville and Columbus County for over 20 years, the city noted in a Facebook post.
The Red Cross is assisting both families that had homes damaged in the fire. If you’re interested in helping the Jackson family, donations will be accepted at the Whiteville Police Department.
