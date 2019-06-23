Arrests made, other law enforcement agencies called to help after fights break out near Wilmington bar

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police say multiple people were arrested early Sunday morning outside the Monk after several fights broke out.
Public information officer Linda Thompson of the Wilmington Police Department says police responded to a “large disturbance” in the 400 block of S. College Road around 2:30 a.m.
More than 150 people were reportedly standing in the parking lot outside the Monk when police arrived. Shortly after, several fights allegedly broke out involving 15 to 20 people.
Three individuals were arrested and the crowd became so out of control at one time that officers from the NC Highway Patrol, UNCW and the Sheriff’s Office responded to assist, according to Thompson.
Katina Marie Walker was arrested for disorderly conduct, affray & resisting arrest, Denasia Kalidra Greene was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, affray and resisting arrest and Angeleos Roamel Williams was charged with resisting arrest.
