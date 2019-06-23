Arrests made, other law enforcement agencies called to help after fights break out near Wilmington bar

I Dont Ever go out, but tonight I did and it was some bull shit!! Wilmington Pd continually tazzed a Pregnant women while she was already in handcuffs on the ground while dragging her to the car, along with an innocent man concerned about her bleeding and that had his hands up the whole time.. some bullshit!!! I’m so pissed!! Watch the man in all white and red!! BULLSHIT!!! BULLSHIT!!! BULLSHIT!!! I’m going continue to stay my ass in the house... ya’ll can have this b.s!! Don’t miss it at all... #WECTNews