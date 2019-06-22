Yard sales June 22

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - ?
Spartan Road, Tanbridge Road, Windemere Road, Toulon Street, Wilmington
Multi-home Community Wide Sale
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
611 Atlanta Avenue, Carolina Beach
Men’s Tools, Garden Tools, Household Items, Girls Dance Clothes, VHS/ Record collections
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
45 Cypress Grove Drive, Wilmington
Wreaths, center pieces, candle holders, baked goods.
7a.m.- 11 a.m.
5003 Ranchwood Court, Wilmington
Kid’s items, clothing, toys, beach stuff
Brunswick County
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Avalon - Route 211, 4.5 miles west Midway Rd/Middleton Ave in Oak Island and 4.5 miles east of Rt 17 in Supply, almost directly across from the Dollar General located at 1745 Southport Supply Road, Bolivia
Neighborhood-wide garage sale. There will be dozens of homeowners participating.
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
106 East Dolphin Drive, Oak Island (Oak Island Elks Lodge #2769)
In the lodge’s downstairs Special Events Room. Items available for purchase will include: furniture, home decor, kitchen and glassware, books, pet supplies, tools, linens, clothing and more. Yard sale proceeds will be donated to local charities.
Pender County
7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
9256 Old River Road, Burgaw
Women’s clothing, baby clothes girls and boys sizes 0-12 months (including hats, socks, slippers), baby toys, baby equipment (changing table, bouncy seats, activity jumper), baby diapers size 1 and 2, a vacuum, a carpet shampooer, a printer, several bicycles, and so much more.
7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
350 Lea Drive, Hampstead
Patio table w/2 chairs chain saw misc. household dust buster collector plates DVDs, and more
June 27 & 28 yard sale
Thursday, June 27th, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Friday June 28th, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
910 Wedge Court, Carolina Shores (The Village at Calabash subdivision) Yard Sale Hugh sale. Rain or shine. 60+ lighthouses, Silver Creek and duck collections. Golf bag, golf ball racks (88/72/50/48), fishing cart/net, seashell-nautical-golf-lighthouse décor, household items, etc. Preparing to move. All bargain priced. Don’t miss this!
