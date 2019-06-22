Wilmington breweries working to be included in Downtown Sundown concert series

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Enjoying a locally crafted beer during Wilmington’s Downtown Sundown Concert series isn’t an option.
The Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance recently released a statement voicing their displeasure about not being included.
Wilmington Downtown Incorporated, the group that runs the concert, says it’s open to finding ways to serve local beers during the event.
“We have a long track record of working with the craft beer industry here in Wilmington,” said Ed Wolverton of WDI. “We are working on solutions right now. We have challenges this year moving to a new site. And with everything coming to a new place.”
WDI is working with local breweries like Edward Teach and Waterline Brewing, who are members of the CFCBA to better support local businesses.
“We are working closely with WDI on the logistic aspects,” said Amy Walker, the Edward Teach Brewery Manager. “We hope by next summer we’ll be included.”
“Over the past couple of years, the craft beer business has picked up in Wilmington. Downtown Sundown series is a great set of concerts downtown and we would love to be able to participate,” added Rob Robinson, President and founder of Waterline Brewing Co.
Concert-goers say they would be excited to support their local breweries.
“It’s just such a fun event each week,” said Joe Izzo of Wilmington. “There is great music down here. We have to get local breweries out here and embrace the community. Get the plugged into the community because we love them.”
