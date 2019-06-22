Pender EMS & Fire receive award from American Heart Association

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County EMS and Fire accepted an award from the American Heart Association for the second year in a row.
The rescuers were presented the Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award for their treatment of patients who experience heart attacks. The program honors first responders for their efforts to identify suspected heart attack patients, notify the medical center and trigger an early response from the awaiting hospital staff.
According to Pender County Emergency Management, every year more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack. Because its caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart, timing is critical.
To keep the patient alive, you must restore blood flow as quickly as possible by opening the blocked vessel or by providing special medication.
“We focus on the training requirement to determine early recognition and transport to the proper facility,” said David Dudding, Pender EMS and Fire’s training battalion chief. “A patient experiencing this type of episode has a 90-minute window to receive the proper treatment.”
