Historical marker toppled in Hurricane Florence now missing

FORT CASWELL, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina historical marker that was knocked over in Hurricane Florence is now missing.
The StarNews of Wilmington reports one of two markers at Fort Caswell was last seen on the ground in March. It had been standing since 1950.
Fort Caswell was named for the state's first governor, Richard Caswell. He supported the Confederacy, leading some to suspect the sign disappeared because people are trying to remove Civil War markers.
Ansley Wegner runs North Carolina’s Highway Historical Marker Program, and she doesn’t believe that’s the case. She says the signs are vulnerable to crashes, thieves and bad weather.
Wegner says restoring a historical marker costs $1,800 on average. She says she can't replace the Fort Caswell marker until the start of the next fiscal year on July 1.
