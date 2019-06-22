Freeman Park fills up Saturday afternoon

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach officials stopped cars from entering Freeman Park Saturday afternoon after the beach became too crowded.
The post on the town’s Facebook page says a combination of beach closures and great weather led to extra congestion in the park. The area north of Zone 12 was officially closed Friday after tidal erosion made the region difficult to safely pass through.
The park was closed to incoming traffic from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
According to the post, leaders don’t anticipate conditions changing for Sunday, but they do advise drivers to watch for additional closures.
