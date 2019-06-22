First Alert Forecast: unsettled start to summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Hopefully you got a chance to head outside and enjoy this beautiful, summer weather!
Lots of sunshine today, however, overnight, parts of the Lower Cape Fear have been designated under marginal and slight risk for severe weather, by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Sunday also features potential for scattered showers and storms with rain odds at 40%.
A big cool down for Sunday with temperatures in the low 80s. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return to start the week off, with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm possible.
A big cool down for Sunday with temperatures in the low 80s. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return to start the week off, with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm possible.
