First Alert forecast: Nice Start to Summer’s First Weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Friday’s time of interest was refreshingly subtle, with the summer solstice occurring at 11:54 a.m. At that moment, the sun’s direct rays shined on the Tropic of Cancer and signaled the beginning of Northern Hemisphere summer!
Summer’s first official weekend should start nice with a continuation of seasonable and mostly dry conditions Saturday morning, but have the umbrella handy. Rain chances will pick up tomorrow afternoon, with some strong or even severe storms possible. Pets of the lower cape fear river have already been designated under marginal or slight risks for severe weather, by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Sunday also features potential for scattered showers and storms with rain odds at 40%.
Expect daytime highs in the upper and middle 80s respectively, and lower 70s at night. Next week is shaping up to be hot and mostly dry, with a pop-up shower or storm possible.
Catch your full, summery forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here. And remember: anytime, on your terms, you can view a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App!
