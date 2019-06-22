Cape Fear Roller Girls defeat Little Rock in Fayetteville

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Roller Girls took home a win last week after taking on the Rock City Roller Girls of Little Rock, Arkansas.
The bout was held Sunday in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
The Cape Fear girls won 143 to 129.
The team’s next home match will be July 27 at 5 p.m. at The Edge in Wilmington.
The Cape Fear Roller Girls are Wilmington’s only premier women’s flat track roller derby league.
For more information, visit their website here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.