Boubacar Aw: A success story on and off the court (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“I don’t think anybody can prepare you for what you will experience at Georgetown until you go through it,” said Boubacar. “I like to tell people that I spent four years at Georgetown, I felt like I was there for twenty years. You’re a student-athlete. Even in the off-season, that’s what you are. You will study. You will work out. It’s not like ‘I’m going to go have fun or on vacation’. There’s no vacation. It was 24/7. It was a job.”