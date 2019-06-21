Wilmington teen killed in head-on crash in Pender County

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington teenager was killed in head-on crash in Pender County Friday morning.
According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the collision happened just before 9 a.m. on N.C. 210 near Point Caswell Road outside of Currie.
Kristen Winner, 18, was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi passenger car west on N.C. 210 when she collided head-on with a 2014 Chevrolet truck.
Winner died at the scene. A passenger in her car and the driver of the truck were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. They remain hospitalized in ICU, as of Friday afternoon.
Highway Patrol officials say the investigation is ongoing, however, no charges are expected to be filed.
