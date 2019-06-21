Wilmington police search for man missing since Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Wilmington Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 21-year-old man.
Brandon Carnine was last seen at Fresh Market around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say he is six feet tall and has a slim build.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.