Wilmington police search for man missing since Wednesday
Brandon Carnine (Source: Wilmington Police Department)
By Clint Bullock | June 21, 2019 at 2:38 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 2:38 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Wilmington Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 21-year-old man.

Brandon Carnine was last seen at Fresh Market around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say he is six feet tall and has a slim build.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”

