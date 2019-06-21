Solved in seconds: Do you have what it takes to win a Rubik’s cube competition?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For some, it takes a lifetime; for others, solving a Rubik’s cube can be done in just seconds.
Zachary Ochs, a high school sophomore, is the North Carolina record holder in at least one cubing event.
His record for solving a Rubik’s cube in a competition is 6.73 seconds. More of his statistics can be found here.
Ochs has traveled across the country to participate in competitions. He wanted to bring a competition closer to home.
Ochs organized the Cape Fear Cubing Competition on Sat., June 22 at Cape Fear Community College from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s the first event of its kind in Wilmington.
Around 100 cubers are expected to compete.
The public is invited to attend.
More information on the event can be found here.
