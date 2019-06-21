Report - UNCW’s Cacok to sign Exhibit 10 deal with Lakers

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony is reporting that Devontae Cacok will reportedly sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. An Exhibit 10 contract allows the Lakers to convert his deal into a two-way contract, which is what former New Hanover Wildcat Kadeem Allen did with the New York Knicks earlier this year. Los Angeles would also have the option to give Cacok a bonus if he makes it to training camp, is cut, and joins the Lakers G League team.