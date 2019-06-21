Report - UNCW’s Cacok to sign Exhibit 10 deal with Lakers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NBA Draft has come and gone as it typically does, without a single player from UNCW hearing his name called, but one of the program’s all-time greats did receive a call.
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony is reporting that Devontae Cacok will reportedly sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. An Exhibit 10 contract allows the Lakers to convert his deal into a two-way contract, which is what former New Hanover Wildcat Kadeem Allen did with the New York Knicks earlier this year. Los Angeles would also have the option to give Cacok a bonus if he makes it to training camp, is cut, and joins the Lakers G League team.
Cacok led the NCAA in total rebound percentage as a junior. During his sophomore season he also was tops in the NCAA in field goal percentage, a categeory he owns the all-time mark for in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Cacok will likely make his debut when the Lakers open summer league play in July at the California Classic NBA Summer League then at the Las Vegas Summer League.
