New Hanover County Library Hosting Paperback Book Sale
By Gabe Ross | June 21, 2019 at 10:14 AM EDT - Updated June 21 at 10:14 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re looking to grab a good read for a great price, listen up.

The New Hanover County Public Library is hosting a paperback book sale at its Northeast Branch on Military Cutoff Road Saturday.

Books will be sold for $.50 each; a perfect grab for a trip to the beach or a bedside read.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The books are adult paperbacks only. No children’s books or other categories are a part of the special.

For more information you can call the northeast branch of the New Hanover County Public Library at 910-798-6370, or visit the event page.

