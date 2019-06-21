New Hanover County Library Hosting Paperback Book Sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re looking to grab a good read for a great price, listen up.
The New Hanover County Public Library is hosting a paperback book sale at its Northeast Branch on Military Cutoff Road Saturday.
Books will be sold for $.50 each; a perfect grab for a trip to the beach or a bedside read.
The sale runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The books are adult paperbacks only. No children’s books or other categories are a part of the special.
For more information you can call the northeast branch of the New Hanover County Public Library at 910-798-6370, or visit the event page.
