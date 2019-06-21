Man shot by resident after allegedly breaking into Whiteville home

Man shot by resident after allegedly breaking into Whiteville home
According to Major William Hinz with the Whiteville Police Department, officers responded to 466 Baldwin Circle for a report of a break-in.
By Jim Gentry | June 21, 2019 at 9:32 AM EDT - Updated June 21 at 9:34 AM

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man was shot by a resident after breaking into a home Tuesday morning, according to Whiteville police.

According to Major William Hinz with the Whiteville Police Department, officers responded to 466 Baldwin Circle for a report of a break-in.

Officials say that Kenneth Gray Ford Jr. is accused of breaking into the home and striking a resident on the head with a heavy object. A second resident then fired a gun at Ford, wounding his arm.

Ford has been charged with:

  • larceny
  • assault on a female
  • discharging a weapon into an occupied building
  • assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • breaking and entering
  • possession of a firearm by a felon

He is being held under a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.