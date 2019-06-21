Man shot by resident after allegedly breaking into Whiteville home

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man was shot by a resident after breaking into a home Tuesday morning, according to Whiteville police.
According to Major William Hinz with the Whiteville Police Department, officers responded to 466 Baldwin Circle for a report of a break-in.
Officials say that Kenneth Gray Ford Jr. is accused of breaking into the home and striking a resident on the head with a heavy object. A second resident then fired a gun at Ford, wounding his arm.
Ford has been charged with:
- larceny
- assault on a female
- discharging a weapon into an occupied building
- assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill
- breaking and entering
- possession of a firearm by a felon
He is being held under a $250,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.