Leland to revisit possible change to animal control ordinance about exotic pets

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Exotic pet owners voiced their opposition Thursday night at the Leland Town Council meeting to a potential change to Leland’s Animal Control Ordinance.
The town’s revision of the ordinance could ban citizens from owning exotic pets inside town limits.
Council voted to send the changes back to staff to be revised.
“The way it’s written right now is that it prohibits any of those species being possessed in town,” said Leland Town Manager David Hollis. “I think that is what council’s concern was and why they want us to relook at it. It’s not the possession of it in one’s private home. But it’s more about bringing it out into the public.”
The proposed changes had owners of these types of pets worried.
“It was scary that they would ban our babies from us,” said Frankie Wood.
“I cried when I hear about it,” added Melissa Smith. “It was pretty devastating. It would unearth everything that I care about. Exotic pets are really important to me.”
John Messmer spends his retirement taking care of his pets which include toucans, wallabies, lemurs and other exotic animals.
“I think everyone has a right to pick and choose what they want to do,” said Messmer. “Animals are my life and passion.”
The pet owners, including Messmer, left the council meeting satisfied with the result.
“I feel good,” Messmer said. “I think they are going to look at it and revise it. And get specific on what they want.”
