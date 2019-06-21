‘It’s pretty simple actually’: Wrightsville Beach native presents idea for town’s drawbridge

"I looked at the proposals or the ideas, projections, whatever you want to call them, and saw how far off in the future they were and how expensive they were," Stovall said of concepts from the NC Department of Transportation, which continues to accept public input on the bridge's future. "Basically, it kind of came to me out of the blue. I said, 'There is an idea that would work and it's pretty simple actually.' No deeper than that really."