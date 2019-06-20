Hornets select PJ Washington with 12th pick in NBA Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets are adding young players to their team in the 2019 NBA Draft Thursday night.
Charlotte selected Kentucky forward PJ Washington with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the draft.
The team also has two more selections at number 36 and 52.
Ahead of the draft, the Hornets worked out more than 100 prospects.
No matter who the Hornets select in Thursday’s NBA Draft, odds are they’ve done their homework on them.
