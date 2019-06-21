Frozen blackberries sold in NC recalled over risk of Norovirus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you recently bought frozen fruit from Walmart or Save A Lot, you’re going to want to check that label.
Alma Pak voluntarily recalled products containing frozen blackberries due the potential of the fruit being contaminated with Norovirus.
The products under the recall were distributed to stores in North Carolina.
According to the FDA, the frozen blackberries tested positive for the highly contagious virus.
Though no illness have been reported yet, eating fruit contaminated with Norovirus may cause symptoms including severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Less common symptoms are low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.
Though stores have taken the fruit off shelves, people who may have purchased products are advised to destroy or return them to the store for a full refund.
The following products fall under the recall:
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.