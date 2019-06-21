First Alert Forecast: sunny and settled for summer’s arrival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Thursday evening's gusty storm chance window has indeed closed. And Friday's time of interest will be refreshingly subtle, by comparison: the summer solstice is set for 11:54 a.m. At that moment, the sun's direct rays will shine on the Tropic of Cancer and signal the beginning of Northern Hemisphere summer!
Expect sunny and pleasantly settled weather across the Cape Fear Region for the first hours of the new season. Afternoon temperatures are likely to crest in the near 90 / lower 90s range amid a modest west breeze and near-0% storm chances. And if you are headed out Friday evening: expect continued dry skies with temperatures easing toward the 70s.
Catch your full, summery forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here. And remember: anytime, on your terms, you can view a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.