First Alert Forecast: nice start to the first summer weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday afternoon to you! Thursday evening’s gusty storm chance window has indeed closed. Today’s time of interest was refreshingly subtle, by comparison: the summer solstice occurred at 11:54 a.m. At that moment, the sun’s direct rays shined on the Tropic of Cancer and signaled the beginning of Northern Hemisphere summer!
Expect sunny and pleasantly settled weather across the Cape Fear Region for the first hours of the new season. Afternoon temperatures are likely to crest in the near 90 / lower 90s range amid a modest west breeze and near-0% storm chances. And if you are headed out Friday evening: expect continued dry skies with temperatures easing toward the 70s.
The weekend should start nice with a continuation of seasonable and mostly dry conditions Saturday. Sunday features a much better chance of scattered thunderstorms with our next system. Next week is shaping up to be hot and mostly dry.
Catch your full, summery forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here. And remember: anytime, on your terms, you can view a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App!
