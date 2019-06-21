Evergreen man accused of stealing guns from neighbor’s home after fatal fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Evergreen man is accused of stealing guns and knives from a neighbor’s home, which had been the scene of a fatal fire earlier this month.
According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a man reported that items had been stolen from his home located at 6046 Princess Ann Road.
Detectives searched a home located across the street from the McNair residence and reportedly found eight firearms, nine knives, vehicle keys, ammunition, and other accessories for the firearms belonging to McNair.
The owner of the home, David “Travis” Nance, was arrested Thursday and charged with:
- eight counts of possession of a stolen firearm
- larceny of a firearm
- possession of stolen property
- possession of a firearm by a felon.
Nance was booked under a $275,000.00 secured bond.
