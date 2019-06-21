Carolina Beach mayor won’t seek reelection

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Joe Benson said he has no plans to seek a second term as mayor of Carolina Beach.
In an interview on Friday, Benson said that he wants to spend more time with his daughter and finish up work on a second novel that he hasn’t had time to write.
“It really has been and continues to be a great experience...a unique experience,” Benson said of his time as mayor of the coastal town. "The best part of serving as mayor was the…when the occasion came when you know and were told by a resident, that whatever effort you undertook, however small or nominal…made a difference.”
Benson added that Hurricane Florence and the storm’s immediate aftermath had nothing to do with his decision to not seek re-election, that having been through combat and telling people their loved ones were killed were “far more stressful” experiences than Florence.
In 2017, Benson defeated incumbent Dan Wilcox to win the Carolina Beach mayoral race.
