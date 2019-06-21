Brunswick County home with boat slip considered a best buy in local real estate for week of June 16th

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week’s real estate deal is “must see” for anyone who’s got a boat.
This home is located at 10213 Mariners Cove Court, in Leland, which is just off River Road.
“It's the least expensive home with a boat slip in the area” says Kathleen Baylies with Just for Buyers Realty. Built in 2004, it's just under 4,000 sq. ft. The price is $431,000 which averages out to $108.54 a square foot. “At that price per square foot, you'd expect a starter home in a modest neighborhood, but this is a beautiful neighborhood filled with custom homes.”
Nice touches in the home include finished-in-place hardwood floors, chair railings, and crown molding.
A unique feature is the FROG and half bath which is accessed by a separate staircase in the garage. It would make a great craft room, man cave, or game room.
:If you're a boater, the best part is the home comes with a 25' deed deep-water slip that will accommodate a 30' boat” says Baylies. “Unfortunately, Florence wiped out the boat slips, but the HOA has contracted to have them replaced as soon as the contractor's schedule allows them to do so. The good news is the HOA will not be requiring an assessment for the boat slip replacement.”
Besides its visual appeal, it is less than three minutes to the Belville Riverwalk; 10 minutes to downtown Wilmington; and has a community club house and community pool.
The primary downside is the property backs to River Road (133 South.) Fortunately, there is a natural buffer of trees that visually conceals the road and helps to muffle the sound. Still, you can definitely hear the passing traffic from the screen porch and back yard.
Overall, you'll not find a home of this quality in this prime location with a boat slip for less money.
