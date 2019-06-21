Attorney General warns North Carolinians of summer travel scams

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Summer is officially underway, but North Carolina’s top law enforcement official says it isn’t a time to relax — at least when it comes to fraud and scams.
“Folks save up all year to take a family vacation, and what we do not want to have happen is it get ruined by some scam,” Attorney General Josh Stein said.
In his monthly column, Stein warns North Carolina citizens about the perils they may face while booking a summer vacation.
One of the most common, he said, are “sweepstakes” scams, where someone is led to believe they have won a vacation, either through an unsolicited phone call, text message, letter or social media message.
Stein says in most cases, unless you remember entering a contest with a verified company, “winning” a trip is a major red flag.
“Just be very skeptical that whoever it is on the other side of the phone, or the Internet, they may not be who they say they are," Stein said. "And if they’re telling you some award you won that sounds just too good, it likely is.”
Another red flag would be any contest that requires you to provide your credit card number, social security number or any other sensitive personal information in order to claim your prize.
Beyond contest scams, Stein said vacation rentals and timeshares are another place vacationers often run into trouble.
If you are looking to purchase a timeshare, Stein suggests shopping around and looking up reviews from current and previous owners.
For rentals, especially those booked online, Stein suggested calling the property and talking to someone personally before making any payments.
He also suggested using a credit card, rather than cash or a debit card, because if something nefarious does happen, it will be easier to get money returned.
Finally, Stein suggested anyone planning a trip to the coast should consider purchasing travel insurance, as natural disasters — including hurricanes — can cause major financial headaches. In North Carolina, he said, property managers are required to offer customers insurance for their stay.
For those who believe they have been a victim of a travel scam, Stein said to call 877-5-NO-SCAM to report the suspicious activity to his office, or to fill out an online complaint on the NCDOJ website.
